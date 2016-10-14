Watch the terrifying moment this guy got stuck in his shark cage with a Great White

Screenshot: Gabe and Garrett/ YouTube.

Sharks are terrifying, none more so than great whites.

Governments put enormous effort into keep them away from swimmers and surfers, but there are a crazy percentage of the population that actually want to be close to these predatory animals. Cage diving is just one of the ways they do this.

But as it turns out, the cages won’t always protect you.

In one of the most confronting videos we’ve ever seen, this guy witnessed what happens when a shark breaks through the metal bars protecting a diver.

The father of YouTube duo Gabe and Garrett, two brothers aged 10 and 8, from California who post family-friendly content, used his sons account to the post footage he had captured in Mexico.

“This is not our usual kids content and Gabe and Garrett did not go on this trip, this video is from my trip to Guadalupe Island (I’m their dad),” he writes.

“On a recent great white shark cage diving trip we experienced a very rare event, a shark breaching the side of the cage.

“What might appear to be an aggressive great white shark trying to attack the cage, this is not the case. These awesome sharks are biting at large chunks of tuna tied to a rope. When a great white shark lunges and bites something, it is temporarily blinded. They also cannot swim backwards. So this shark lunged at the bait, accidentally hit the side of the cage, was most likely confused and not able to swim backwards, it thrust forward and broke the metal rail of the cage.

“There was a single diver inside the cage. He ended up outside the bottom of the cage, looking down on two great white sharks. The diver is a very experienced dive master, remained calm, and when the shark thrashed back outside the cage, the diver calmly swam back up and climbed out completely uninjured.

“The boat crew did an outstanding job, lifting the top of the cage, analyzing the frenzied situation, and the shark was out after a few long seconds. Everyone on the boat returned to the cages the next day, realizing this was a very rare event. The boat owner, captain, and crew are to be commended for making what could’ve been a tragic event into a happy ending. I’m sure God and luck had a bit to do with it too!”

And before you think it would put you off ever going cage diving again, the father says: “I want to return next year for another great white shark adventure!”

See the video here.

