Watch the terrifying moment a marshal is almost run down by the field at the Singapore Grand Prix

It was a disastrous start for the Singapore Grand Prix after a marshal had to scramble off the racetrack at a restart of the race.
A breakdown in communication has been blamed for the near-miss accident.
Video shows the marshal sprinting for his life towards an opening in the concrete barriers as the field speeds towards him at 300km/h.
Nico Rosberg, who led the pack at the time, said it was a “pretty hairy” situation and the incident cause him to lose time.
A spokesman for the Formula 1’s governing body told Autosport that it happened as a result of circuit officials not following FIA procedure.
