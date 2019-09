Clusterstock’s Joe Weisenthal and I are off to DUMBO, Brooklyn, where we’ll watch the first (annual?) Shorty/Twitter awards. We will speak in sentences shorter than 140 characters. You can watch the show live here, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.