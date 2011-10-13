WATCH: The Saddest Flash Mob Ever Protests The GOP Debate

Photo: WeAreSocialSecurity via YouTube

As Republican presidential candidates sat down for their economic roundtable at Dartmouth last night, a little-noticed flash mob broke it down in front of the debate auditorium to protest Social Security cuts.Rocking New Hampshire Social Security tee-shirts, the rhythmically-challenged voters performed a routine to “Stop In The Name Of Love.” It’s definitely worth watching.



Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

