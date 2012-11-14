Watch The Rare Solar Eclipse Live!

A total solar eclipse begins today at 3:35 p.m. EST. The rare phenomenon — which won’t happen again until 2015 — will only be visible to a sliver of northeast Australia, where it will be 6.35 a.m. on Nov. 14 local time.



The path of the total eclipse covers 9,000 miles over a 3-hour period, mostly over the open ocean. Meaning unless you’re in boat, you’ll have to rely on the Internet to view the event.

Fortunately, UStream is giving the rest of the world a front row seat to the total eclipse with live broadcasts from different parts of Australia. We’ve embedded the live feeds below.

Broadcast from Sheraton Mirage Port Douglas Resort:



Live stream videos at Ustream

Broadcast from Fitzroy Island:



Streaming live video by Ustream

Broadcast from over Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef, Australia:



Video streaming by Ustream

Live from Mareeba, Australia (about 60 km west of Cairns):



Live video by Ustream

