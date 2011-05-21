Watch The End Of The World! LIVE!

On May 21, at 6 PM, many believe the Rapture will take place.

Believers think the Rapture is basically the beginning of the end of the world.

Well, of course, 6pm in New Zealand comes about 18 hours earlier than 6pm in the US, so that means the US folks get to watch the fun unfold.

(The end-of-worlders say that God’s going to respect time zones, and make the Rapture a rolling thing).

So we gathered up a bunch of live web cams across the U.S. and the world, so you can tune in to see what the Rapture will look like everywhere.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

TOKYO, JAPAN

JERUSALEM

MOSCOW

LONDON, ENGLAND

NEW YORK CITY

SAO PAULO

CHICAGO

SEATTLE

HOLLYWOOD

