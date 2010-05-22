Watch The Rachel Maddow-Rand Paul Interview That Reportedly Got Half A Million Views Online In 24 Hours

On MSNBC Wednesday night, Rachel Maddow interviewed Republican Kentucky Senate candidate Rand Paul, son of Ron Paul.



The interview got 500,000 web views in 24 hours, “making it one of the most widely seen online news clips,” according to Beet.tv’s Andy Plesser, writing on The Huffington Post.

If you missed it, here’s the video:



