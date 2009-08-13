How To Watch The PGA Championship LIVE Online

Watch near wire-to-wire coverage on PGA.com. Click the video link about half-way down the page:



Thursday, 8/13:

9:30am – 8pm: Marquee groups. Follow top players for 18 holes.

1pm – 5pm: Simulcast of TNT 1st round coverage.

2pm: – 8pm: Par 3s. Almost like sitting in the gallery.

Tiger tees off at 1:45pm Friday. Get tee-times here.

Friday, 8/14:

9am – 8pm: Marquee groups.

1pm – 5pm: TNT Simulcast

2pm: – 8pm: Par 3s.

Get it to go on the iPhone App and mobile site.

Photo courtesy Golf Digest.

