Watch The WSJ Accuse Marissa Mayer Of "Encouraging Promiscuity"

Yesterday at the Web 2.0 conference, things got a little contentious during the panel on journalism.



The WSJ’s managing editor Robert Thomson said Google encourages promiscuity, and its whole model is built on digital disloyalty. He admits it is his job to get more people coming to his site. He just wishes Google used a bigger font when it highlights quotes from Times or Journal reporters on its News page.

The small font highlighting their name “has no intention to drive traffic” to our sites he complains.

You can see Marissa Mayer squirm a little, as she deals with his complaint, before she says we drive plenty of traffic to your site. Mayer said (not in this clip, though) Google sends 100,000 clicks per minute to news sites, and pays $5 billion a year to publishers.



[Watch the whole thing]

Via: Niemen

