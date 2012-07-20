WATCH: The Nexus 7 Tablet Beats The iPad In Every Drop Test

Seth Fiegerman

It looks like Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet is better than the iPad in at least one way. It holds up much better when dropped.

Square Trade, a warranty provider, conducted three different drop tests for the iPad and Nexus 7 tablet and found that Google’s new tablet consistently fared better. In fact, the Nexus 7 barely gets damaged at all during these drop tests while the iPad isn’t quite so lucky.

