WATCH: The Nexus 7 Tablet Beats The iPad In Every Drop Test

It looks like Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet is better than the iPad in at least one way. It holds up much better when dropped.



Square Trade, a warranty provider, conducted three different drop tests for the iPad and Nexus 7 tablet and found that Google’s new tablet consistently fared better. In fact, the Nexus 7 barely gets damaged at all during these drop tests while the iPad isn’t quite so lucky.

Don’t miss our review of the Nexus 7 tablet >

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.