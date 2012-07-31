Watch The Newest 'Skyfall' Trailer That Debuted During The Olympics

Ana Douglas

A short 30-second clip debuted during this weekend’s Olympic games, teasing “007” fans with scenes of the villainous Silva (played by Javier Bardem) and of course, the dashing Daniel Craig performing gravity-defying stunts in which he emerges without a single scratch.

The 23rd James Bond instalment , “Skyfall,” hits theatres November 9.

