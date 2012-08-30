The New Zealand Army Mourns Its Dead With An Ancestral War Dance

Photo: via YouTube

A post by the New Zealand Defence Force has gone viral recently.It’s a “Maori” ritual dance, essentially the way Kiwi Soldiers memorialize brothers killed in combat, and it’s so awesome it would make any active duty service member want to re-enlist.



According to the New Zealand Herald:

The 2nd and 1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment performed the moving tribute for Corporal Luke Tamatea, 31, Lance Corporal Jacinda Baker, 26, and Private Richard Harris, 21, at their funeral service at the Burnham Military Camp in Christchurch on Saturday.

It was so intense that CNN’s Piers Morgan tweeted, “Astounding, and deeply moving, Haka tribute to fallen comrades in Afghanistan by @NZDefenceForce” to his 2 million followers.

The Maori are the indigenous people of New Zealand, and the “Haka” is one of the ritual dances.

According to the YouTube post:

Haka –sometimes termed a posture dance could also be described as a chant with actions. There are various forms of haka; some with weapons some without, some have set actions others may be ‘free style.’ Haka is used by Māori (indigenous people of New Zealand) for a myriad of reasons; to challenge or express defiance or contempt, to demonstrate approval or appreciation, to encourage or to discourage, to acknowledge feats and achievements, to welcome, to farewell, as an expression of pride, happiness or sorrow.





Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now: Smell the stench emanating from Afghanistan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.