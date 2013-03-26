Watch The New 'Mad Men' Season 6 Trailer

The two-hour “Mad Men” season six premiere is less than two weeks away, and AMC just released a 30-second teaser to whet our appetites.



The only problem: It has absolutely no new material. Just some season five highlights that hint at plot lines that might be significant in future episodes, namely, does Don or doesn’t he take up his cheating ways again.

Watch the spot below, but check out this poster for actual clues about what the new season might hold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.