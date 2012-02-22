Watch The New 'Mad Men' Season 5 Promos

After what seemed like an endless year and a half sans Mad Men, Don is finally back.



While we’ve been teased with the show’s print ads of a free-falling adman posted on subway stops and building sides since January, AMC has finally released promos for the two-hour season premier that will air Sunday, March 25, at 9 p.m. EST.

Although the teasers don’t reveal secrets of the new season, creator Matthew Weiner told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a Mad Men movie. I don’t think anyone’s going to think it’s two episodes spliced together.”

Watch the trailers and see if you can guess what’s missing from the tease (answer below):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t worry, Roger’s back too:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

What’s missing: As far as we can tell, these trailers consist almost entirely of old, not new, footage from the show. We feel cheated!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.