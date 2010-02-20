Watch The New Extended Trailer of Wall Street 2

An extended Wall Street 2 trailer was just released on youtube.



Looks like there’s a motorcycle race in the woods, a lonely Gordon Gekko who no one picks up from prison, CNN on TV, a sparring match, and a lot more of Carey Mulligan.

It also shows Jacob getting a $1.45 million check and the massive wedding ring he buys for his fiance.

Enjoy!

