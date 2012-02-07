WATCH: The NBA's Newest Sensation Is An Undrafted Asian-American Point Guard From Harvard

Fans of the New York Knicks have been looking for something to hang their hopes on. Anything. Who knew it would be Jeremy Lin, a 6-foot-3 undrafted point guard of Taiwanese descent, that went to Harvard because no division I school would offer him a scholarship?



Lin, who signed with the Golden State Warriors after college, was claimed by the Knicks off of waivers just prior to the start of the season. And after seeing limited action in the first 23 games of the season, Lin has been huge in the last two games, averaging 26.5 points, including 28 points and eight assists tonight against the Jazz. Oh, and the Knicks won both games marking their first back-to-back wins in nearly a month.

But the biggest impact may be that Knicks fans are excited. Here is a look at a couple of big plays late in tonight’s game along with the crowd reaction. The blue tongue is a nice touch…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.