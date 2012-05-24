WATCH: The NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Disguised As An Old Geezer In A Pepsi Advertisement

Photo: YouTube
Kyrie Irving is the 2012 NBA Rookie of the Year and probably one of the top five point guards in the league already—and he’s spending his summer playing streetball disguised as an old man.Irving wrote and directed this Pepsi MAX short film himself, which is eerily reminiscent of LeBron James’ series of “Meet the LeBrons” videos from a few years ago.
(via ZagsBlog)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.