WATCH: The Mystery Japanese Pitcher The Rangers Paid $112 Million For Is Tall, Lanky, And Excited

The Texas Rangers beat yesterday’s deadline and reached an agreement with Yu Darvish on a 6-year, $60 million contract. Including the posting fee to be paid to Darvish’s former team, the Rangers have now committed nearly $112 million to a pitcher most of us have never seen pitch.



Darvish, who is half-Iranian, is not your typical Japanese pitcher. At 6-foot-5, he towers on the mound, and has a fastball that can reach the mid-90s. However, like most Japanese pitchers, he does throw a lot of breaking pitches at a lot of different speeds and with a lot of movement. In the video below, we noticed pitches everywhere from 95 km/h (60 mph) to 154 km/h (96 mph).

He also appears to be an emotional pitcher, often giving an emphatic fist-pump and yell after strikeouts.

Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.