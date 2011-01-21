Here Is The New MTV Show That Might Be Breaking Pornography Laws (NSFW)

Is MTV’s new show “Skins” breaking porn laws?



That’s the question Brian Stelter asked in his New York Times piece on the British export about teenagers that shows “simulated masturbation, implied sexual assault, and teenagers disrobing and getting into bed together.”

Most of the actors on “Skins” are first time actors, in their teens, and the youngest is 15 years old, raising concerns that the show may violate federal child pornography statutes.

Or not. James Poniewozik at Time has seen the first four episodes and thinks the “depictions of drugs are more unusual for American TV than its sex scenes.”

Of particular concern is an early version of Episode 3, set to air January 31, that shows a naked 17-year-old actor from behind as he runs down a street. Apparently, the channel intends for editing to obscure some of the sexual content in the third episode and others.

Think America is over-reacting? We pulled a similar clip from the British version below. Judge for yourself (but not it you’re at work…NSFW!)

Subscribe

Subscribed Sign In or Sign Up now! Loading…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com//s.ytimg.com/yt/img/pixel-vfl3z5WfW.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Alert icon" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Upgrade to Flash Player 10 for improved playback performance. Upgrade Now or More Info. close 88,913

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com//s.ytimg.com/yt/img/pixel-vfl3z5WfW.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com//s.ytimg.com/yt/img/pixel-vfl3z5WfW.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Like

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com//s.ytimg.com/yt/img/pixel-vfl3z5WfW.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com//s.ytimg.com/yt/img/pixel-vfl3z5WfW.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Add to

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com//s.ytimg.com/yt/img/pixel-vfl3z5WfW.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Share Embed

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com//s.ytimg.com/yt/img/pixel-vfl3z5WfW.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Add to queue

Sign in to add this to a playlist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.