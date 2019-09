The NBA has put together this one minute video of the best NBA bloopers from the first half of the season.



From missed dunks to players tackling fans in courtside seats, these must be some of the most embarrassing moments for some of the biggest NBA stars [h/t Hot Clicks].



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.