Watch the most embarrassing thing that happened in Congress today

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas), who is turning 79 next week, is apparently a fan of the Disney movie “Frozen.”
According to NBC News, Roberts was in a Finance Committee meeting Senate Finance Committee hearing on US tariff policy on Thursday when his phone embarrassingly went off.
To make matters worse, his ringtone was “Let it go,” a song from the hugely popular Disney princess movie.
Watch a Vine of the incident below:
That time a senator’s “Frozen” ringtone went off during a hearing on US Tariff Policy https://t.co/0mB6CgJYbN
— Cassandra Vinograd (@CassVinograd) April 16, 2015
For his part, Roberts seemed to blame the ringtone on his grandkids. He also jokingly said the song was a message to President Barack Obama:
Somebody had to tell the Obama Administration to “Let it go.” #forthegrandkids
— Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) April 16, 2015
Here’s the full video:
