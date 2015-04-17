Watch the most embarrassing thing that happened in Congress today

Colin Campbell
Let it goYouTubeElsa sings ‘Let it go.’

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas), who is turning 79 next week, is apparently a fan of the Disney movie “Frozen.”

According to NBC News, Roberts was in a Finance Committee meeting Senate Finance Committee hearing on US tariff policy on Thursday when his phone embarrassingly went off.

To make matters worse, his ringtone was “Let it go,” a song from the hugely popular Disney princess movie.

Watch a Vine of the incident below:

For his part, Roberts seemed to blame the ringtone on his grandkids. He also jokingly said the song was a message to President Barack Obama:

Here’s the full video:

 

 

