Watch the most embarrassing thing that happened in Congress today

YouTube Elsa sings ‘Let it go.’

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas), who is turning 79 next week, is apparently a fan of the Disney movie “Frozen.”

According to NBC News, Roberts was in a Finance Committee meeting Senate Finance Committee hearing on US tariff policy on Thursday when his phone embarrassingly went off.

To make matters worse, his ringtone was “Let it go,” a song from the hugely popular Disney princess movie.

Watch a Vine of the incident below:

That time a senator’s “Frozen” ringtone went off during a hearing on US Tariff Policy https://t.co/0mB6CgJYbN

— Cassandra Vinograd (@CassVinograd) April 16, 2015

For his part, Roberts seemed to blame the ringtone on his grandkids. He also jokingly said the song was a message to President Barack Obama:

Somebody had to tell the Obama Administration to “Let it go.” #forthegrandkids

— Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) April 16, 2015

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Barney Frank has a grim outlook for the 2016 elections



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.