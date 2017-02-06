Watch the moment tourists are nearly swamped as lava carves off a sea cliff in Hawaii

Picture: Big Island Flow/YouTube

You might have caught this story last week about lava flowing into the ocean off Hawaii’s Big Island.

It’s been going on for months, but scientists noted that the spectacular strong flow through a lava tube had cracked the surface of the sea cliff and they were predicting a collapse was imminent.

They were right, and a group of tourists were perilously close to it when it happened.

Here’s the moment a small blowout hinted at what was to come:

And here’s the full event. There’s some understandably strong language:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.