'Yay. I got accepted' -- Watch the moment teenage Mark Zuckerberg got accepted to Harvard

Before Mark Zuckerberg was the fifth richest person on earth and one of the world’s most powerful CEOs, he was a teenager with aspirations of studying at Harvard.

He ended up dropping out of Harvard to work on Facebook, but next week he’ll return to give this year’s commencement address and receive an honorary degree.

Thanks to a video taken by his dad and shared on Facebook, you can watch the moment that young Zuckerberg found out he had been accepted to Harvard. Clad in his pajamas and surrounded by chunky computer monitors next to his bed, Zuckerberg opens the email that would confirm his admittance.

“Yay,” Zuckerberg says softly. “I got accepted.”

You can watch the full video below:



