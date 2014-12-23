Watch The Moment An Unlikely Hero Smashes A Match-Winning Six In The Twenty20 Big Bash League

Adam Zampa smashes a six during the final over in the second round of the BBL.

The Adelaide Strikers celebrated a thrilling last-minute win over the Perth Scorchers at the WACA, kicking off the second round of the Australian Twenty20 Big Bash season.

The pressure was on, with the Strikers needing eight runs off the final over with just two wickets in hand.

And then it got worse for the away side. Kane Richardson was run out and with just three balls remaining, Adelaide needed to score seven runs.

In the end, Adelaide leg-spinner Adam Zampa squared up against Pakistani bowling legend Yasir Arafat.

Staring down the fourth ball of the last over, unlikely hero Zampa smashed Arafat’s delivery for six. The crowd went bananas.

The tail-ender then turned a slower ball to the on-side into a cheeky single, advancing the Strikers to their second straight Big Bash victory.

Zampa, who was selected to play for the Under-19 World Cup squad in 2010, had only racked up 18 runs in domestic T20 cricket prior to last night’s match-winning effort.

“It was a bit of wild swinging at the end, but I was able to get hold of one to get us home. It’s a nice feeling,” Zampa said post-match.

Watch the incredible batting display below.

