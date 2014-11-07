Watch The Moment A Fisherman Is Rescued After Two Days At Sea Clinging To An Esky

Coolers are essential equipment. Picture: Colombian Navy footage

A Colombian fisherman was rescued by navy coastguard sailors after spending two days at sea clinging to a cooler.

This footage from on board the Colombian Navy boat shows the moment Solano Salazar’s luck hit an all-time high:

Salazar’s boat had capsized two days earlier. The coastguard were running drills in the area and found him floating 35km off the coast.

The man was spotted 35km off the coast. Picture: Colombian Navy footage

Thirty-five kilometres.

