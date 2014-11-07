Watch The Moment A Fisherman Is Rescued After Two Days At Sea Clinging To An Esky

A Colombian fisherman was rescued by navy coastguard sailors after spending two days at sea clinging to a cooler.
This footage from on board the Colombian Navy boat shows the moment Solano Salazar’s luck hit an all-time high:
Salazar’s boat had capsized two days earlier. The coastguard were running drills in the area and found him floating 35km off the coast.
Thirty-five kilometres.
