Watch the mesmerising way a company puts camouflage on helmets

You’ll never guess how camouflage helmets are made – the process is mindblowing.

Helmets are dyed with a process called hydrographics, which is kind of like printing with water, and also known as “immersion printing.”

First, a thin film made of polyvinyl alcohol is printed with the camouflage pattern, and placed above a pool of water. After about a minute, the film dissolves into dye, which is when the helmets are dipped into the water.

The technique works for different patterns, as well as for different products and materials.

For now, the United States military uses fabric for camouflage, but this might be how they do it in the future.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.