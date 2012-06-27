'The Many Talents Of Kate Upton' Is Her Most Gratuitous Video Yet

Kate Upton just turned 20 years old last month and she’s already shaping up to become this decade’s Pamela Lee Anderson—a sort of queen of all media, even though she’s famous for just one thing. Or perhaps two things.



In her latest photoshoot for GQ magazine, the unanswered question is, who is exploiting who?

It was shot by Terry Richardson, who has a mixed reputation, to say the least, in fashion.

The shoot doesn’t seem to be about anything except Upton’s clothes falling off. It makes fun of that fact by showcasing her “talents,” such as dancing, hula-hooping and riding rollercoasters.

By insisting she’s not a one-trick pony, Richardson underlines the fact that she kinda is. (At least Anderson could act.)

And then there’s you, the viewer. Kate Upton is currently the media’s prime linkbait, even when she’s not making news (which she isn’t here).

Pretty much everyone in this chain is being used in some way or other.



