WATCH: The man behind the 'greatest dunk ever' just floored a couple of NBA legends with a jawdropping showcase

Oh yes he did. Picture: NBA House/YouTube

Dunk sorceror Jordan Kilganon is back.

Kilganon is a 23-year-old professional dunker from Ontario, Canada. He hit the big-time during this year’s NBA All-Star weekend when he dunked in jeans.

He got that invite on the back of landing his “Lost and Found” dunk in 2015, which is more commonly known as the greatest dunk ever:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now another video has popped up showing Kilganon perhaps not-so-randomly picked from the audience at NBA House by host and NBA legend Gary Payton.

Helping out with proceedings was three-time NBA All Star Glen Rice – and neither could have predicted what happened next:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

