During the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, director J.J. Abrams invited all 6,500 fans in attendance to a secret concert.

The San Diego Symphony began with an iconic tune, “The Imperial March,” and the crowd went wild.

Watch the complete performance below.





