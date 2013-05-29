We Took The New Lexus Sports Sedan Around The Track From 'Talladega Nights' [VIDEO]

Lexus is getting ready to introduce the latest generation of its IS sports sedans, and the lineup, including the IS250 and IS350, looks great.



The star of the show is the IS350 F Sport — a car that took the crown in Car and Driver’s recent Sports Sedan Comparo issue. The “delightfully capable” Lexus even defeated the 328i, tarnishing BMW’s “nearly unblemished comparison-test record.”

Last week, I headed down to North Carolina’s Rockingham Speedway — the scene of NASCAR races and the filming of Will Ferrell’s “Talladega Nights” — to take the F Sport around the track and see if I agreed with Car and Driver.

The answer is a resounding yes.

On straightaways, the banked track, and tight turns, the IS350 F Sport is a ton of fun to drive and makes you feel like a pro — even when you make a brief run through some grass, like I did.

Watch the 2014 Lexus IS350 F Sport take on Rockingham Speedway:



Disclosure: Lexus paid for our travel and lodging expenses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.