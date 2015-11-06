The John Lewis Christmas ad is about a girl who makes friends with the man on the moon

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The phenomenon may not have quite hit the US yet, but in the UK, today is John Lewis Christmas Ad Day.

Every year the British department store releases a festive ad created by ad agency Adam&EveDDB that usually takes the viewer on an emotional roller coaster.

This year’s ad is no different. It tells the tale of a girl called Lily who makes friends with a man who lives on the moon.

In a press release, John Lewis says: “The narrative demonstrates the power of connection and thoughtfulness at Christmas – a time of great joy, but also a time when some might find themselves alone.”

The tagline is: “Show someone they’re loved this Christmas.”

The commercial is soundtracked by a version of the Oasis song “Half the World Away,” sung by 19-year-old Norwegian singer Aurora.

This year John Lewis has partnered with charity Age UK, encouraging people to donate and also selling Christmas merchandise, which will see some proceeds donated to the charitable organisation.

The retailer is also bringing the ad in-store, by creating “moon pop-ups” in 11 of its locations, allowing shoppers to take photos against a moon backdrop.

Alongside that, John Lewis has created an augmented reality “Man on the Moon” app. Users can point their phone at the Man on the Moon image on posters, John Lewis shopping bags, and in-store, or just hold their device up to the actual moon to see different animations in the run-up to Christmas Day.

