WATCH: The Interior Of The 2013 SL Is Made Of Small Details

This post originally appeared on Motor Authority.While many of you may not know it, it’s currently Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City.

And as such, Mercedes shot a video discussing the interior design details of the all-new 2013 SL Class.

Nicola Ehrenberg-Uhlig is the manager of colour and trim for Mercedes-Benz and in this latest video she explains that the design team wanted to highlight the personality of the new SL Class by using special types of materials.

The overall theme for the new SL Class was based on aviation. In the designers’ minds, this stood for clear design, power, speed. The team also wanted to convey the speed from the exterior design into the interior design. Staying with the aviation theme, the air vents in the new SL were inspired by the turbines on a plane, and apparently the dashboard was inspired by the wing of a plane.

Mercedes-Benz says fashion gives inspiration and insight for their design. Trying to align what they feel the owners of the vehicles are looking for along with the tradition that makes a Mercedes-Benz what it is.

What do you think of the overall design of the new 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL Class? (via YouTube):

