Watch The Infamous Paul Tudor Jones "Trader" Documentary!*

UPDATE: Hope you downloaded the videos while you could (we did) because it’s been pulled. It was good while it lasted, no?



For years it has been a Wall Street legend. Something for which people were willing to pay hundreds of dollars for a poor quality VHS copy. And now, thanks to the magic of the internet, it’s available to all of us.

We’re talking about “Trader,” the 1987 PBS documentary about trader Paul Tudor Jones. Jones famously objected to the documentary after its original airing, demanding that PBS stop airing it. Of course, as Gawker points out, this only made everyone want to see what the fuss was about.

Gawker dug up the description of the film written on the back of the box that the VHS tape came packaged in:

Is financial trading an art, science, profession or out-and-out gamble? If you’re interested in money and you want to know what it’s really like on Wall Street, this is the video you, your family, your colleagues and your friends should own. Filmed before Wall Street‘s October 1987 crash, TRADER is a riviting one hour documentary of a fascinating man, Paul Tudor Jones II. It delivers a rarely seen view of futures trading and explains the workings of this frantic, highly charged marketplace. It gives viewers an inside look at his estate in Virginia, skiing in Gstaad, his New York apartment. It also examines Jones’ prediction that America is nearing the end of a 200-year bull market. If he’s right – and he almost always is – this country and the world are about to experience economic changes of unprecedented proportions.

The entire film is now available, broken up into seven parts on YouTube. You can watch the entire thing on the next seven slides.

