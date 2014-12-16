WATCH: The Incredible Moment A Terrified Hostage Escaped From The Sydney Cafe

Five people have come running out of the Sydney cafe where a siege has been underway for nearly eight hours.

Three men escaped the Lindt Cafe in Martin Place earlier this afternoon.

Soon after, another two women, appearing to be wearing Lindt uniforms, ran from the cafe and dashed straight into the arms of police.

Police said as far as they know no one has been injured inside.

Here’s the incredible footage of the first woman getting out, captured by the Nine Network:

Here is the footage of the first two hostages who managed to escape, captured by the ABC.

The gunman’s motive is still not clear.

Police have been unable to confirm the number of hostages still inside, although they believe less than 30 people were inside when the gunman entered, including 10 staff.

MORE COVERAGE

PHOTOS: A dramatic end to the Sydney cafe siege

VIDEO: The moment police stormed the cafe in the Sydney siege

CRITICAL INVESTIGATION: Police launch probe after confirming three killed in Sydney siege

HOSTAGE TAKER: Man Monis was a ‘spiritual healer’ with a long rap sheet

HOW IT HAPPENED: Police entered when they heard gunshots inside the cafe

REACTION: The front pages of newspapers around the world this morning

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Sydney is open for business following the tragic event

SYDNEY TRANSPORT: What you need to know to head to the CBD today

PRIME MINISTER: There Are ‘Lessons To Be Learned’ From The Sydney Siege

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.