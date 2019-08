The original “Heroes” reached peak popularity before hitting a snag and ultimately derailing to the point of leaving the airwaves. But, NBC had so much faith in the concept that its getting ready for a reboot.

“Heroes Reborn” starts September 24, 2015.

Produced By Matt Johnston.



