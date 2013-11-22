Watch The 'Gravity' Short About The Stranger Sandra Bullock Radioed From Space

Remember the scene in “Gravity” when Sandra Bullock is locked inside the Russian space capsule about to give up all hope but finally finds faith when reaching someone on the radio — only to find there is a severe language barrier?

Well, “Gravity” co-writer Jonas Cuaron, the son of director Alfonso Cuaron, made a short film telling the other side of the story on that phone call in the pivotal scene.

Titled “Aningaaq,” the seven-minute companion piece was initially envisioned as an extra feature for “Gravity’s” Blu-ray edition, but after much fanfare at film festivals, Warner Bros. has submitted it for Oscar consideration in the live-action short category, explains The Hollywood Reporter.

“Should it snag a nomination alongside its sure-bet blockbuster companion, they are poised to make Academy Awards history as the first feature and spinoff short drawn from the same material to be nominated together in the same year,” notes THR.

Featuring Sandra Bullock’s voice, the short film follows an Inuit fisherman stationed in a remote area of Greenland.

The piece was filmed guerrilla style on location with a budget of about $US100,000 after Cuaron was inspired by a drunken native het met who would become the basis for the title character, played by Greenland’s own Orto Ignatiussen.

A small sum considering “Gravity” has grossed over $527 million worldwide.

Bullock has called the “Gravity”-related short an “absolutely beautiful piece of loneliness … I get goose bumps thinking about it.”

Watch the entire 7-minute video below:

