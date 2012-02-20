WATCH: The Garden Erupts After These Two Huge Plays By Jeremy Lin

When the Knicks are good, there may not be a more exciting arena in all of professional sports than Madison Square Garden. And while the Garden has been rocking with Linsanity for about a week now, it may have reached a new level late in the fourth quarter today when Jeremy Lin sized up Dirk Nowitzki and then drained a huge 3-pointer over the 7-footer.



And earlier, there was another eruption (video below) when Lin made a steal and then delivered a dunk to end the third quarter. Note where Lin is when the play starts and how he anticipates the errant pass.

Here are the videos (via ABC)



