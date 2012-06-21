Watch The 'Game Of Thrones' Super-PAC Attack Ads—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Sick of wading through attack ads funded by super-PACs, the staff of Mother Jones has created a series of attack ads for hit HBO show “Game of Thrones.” Watch the ad (with some mild spoilers) above and definitely go to Mother Jones to see more spots.

Pablo Del Campo, CEO of Del Campo Saatchi & Saatchi in Argentina, will be packing his bags and moving to Madrid to lead the new office in Spain, set to open later this month.

Agency Spy is reporting rumours that Joe Alexander is getting a promotion at The Martin Agency. John Norman, the now-former CCO, is officially parting ways, and Alexander, a 20-year veteran at the agency, will probably take his place.

Gawker now has a column called “Sad Men” in which former ad man Drew Magary tells stories from his days on Madison Avenue. This week he regales readers about casting Harvey Fierstein in an ad.

Wasabi Creative, a year-old creative firm based in San Antonio, has won the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Restaurant account.

Adweek takes a look at Chanel No. 5’s iconic bottle.

CANNES UPDATE:

The Cyber Lions Grand Prix have gone to R/GA for its work on the Nike+ fuelband as well Volontaire for its viral marketing for the Swedish Institute/VisitSweden.

Serviceplan Munich won the Design Lions Grand Prix for creating an annual report that can only be read in sunlight for Austria Solar.

72andSunny and Fabrica Treviso won the Press Lions Grand Prix for their controversial “Unhate” campaign for the United colours of Benetton. The ads showed political leaders who were at odds with one another kissing.

