Here's what actors in the 'Game of Thrones' cast looked like in their awesome audition tapes

“Game of Thrones” fans are used to seeing the polished versions of their favourite characters, but during Friday’s panel at Comic-Con, their humble beginnings were revealed.

This audition reel shows original footage of Gwendoline Christie (Brienne Tarth), Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell), Natalie Dorner (Margaery Tyrell), and many more. The video cleverly splices together the dialogue from the tapes with the final scenes from aired episodes.

One of the clips sheds a bit of humour on a generally dark character. Catrice van Houten, auditioning for Melisandre — the red priestess fond of burning people alive — stumbled a line before laughing and saying, “I f*cked up.

HBO van Houten successfully transformed into Melisandre

For others, like Gwendoline Christie, it’s apparent why they were given the part. Christie was auditioning for Brienne of Tarth, a large and unfeminine highborn lady who chooses a life of vengeance and fighting.

Christie gives off the perfect vibe in this tape — confident, bitter, and ready to fight. You can tell from this production still below that she carried that same energy into her final performances.

There’s tons and tons more in here, as well.

Watch the full audition reel below, you won’t regret it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.