Watch The First iPad Mini Ad

Apple unveiled the iPad Mini yesterday as well as the new product’s very first commercial.



Rather than revealing on any of the iPad Mini’s technical features, however, the spot focuses entirely on the product’s size. The commercial begins with a solitary fourth generation iPad playing “Heart and Soul” when an iPad Mini zooms into the shot to take on the melody, illustrating that the smaller device is just as capable.

Although the TBWA/Media Arts Lab-created spot isn’t on Apple’s official YouTube yet, this video was taken from Apple’s livestreaming event.

Apple is known for its music selection, but is it just us or can anyone else not hear “Heart and Soul” without thinking of Tom Hanks jumping around FAO Schwarz’ big piano in “Big?”

