Watch The First Ever YouTube Music Awards Live-Streaming Now

Actor and musician Jason Schwartzman is hosting the inaugural YouTube Awards, currently live-streaming.

The star-studded awards will honour the artists and songs that YouTube users have turned into global hits, at New York City’s Pier 36.

Awards will be handed out in six categories including video and artist of the year, YouTube phenomenon, and innovation of the year — with nominees ranging from Katy Perry and Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga and Eminem.

Director Spike Jonze is creative director of the show, also produced by fellow music-video vet Chris Milk and Vice Media and Sunset Lane Entertainment.

“None of us have done anything live before or an awards show,” Jonze admitted to Billboard.com. “In a way we’re all like amateurs on YouTube ourselves, making our first video. So even if it’s messy, it’ll be live.”

Watch the show below:

