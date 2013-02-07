Ferrari's Insanely Powerful Hybrid Was Spied Testing On The Track

Ferrari is approaching the official reveal of the successor to its famed Enzo, and the upcoming car looks like it will live up to that legacy.



Going by the names F150 and F70, the new supercar will be a hybrid, with a kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) adding 150 horsepower to the 800 produced by the V12 engine, according to Jalopnik.

The huge 950 figures makes it more powerful — by 220 horsepower — than the F12berlinetta, the fastest Ferrari ever built.

The F70 should be revealed in full at the Geneva Motor Show in early March. Until then, here’s a video of it in testing on the track, courtesy of YouTube user Marchettino:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.