WATCH: The End Of The World In The Story Trailer For 'Darksiders 2'

THQ’s “Darksiders 2” is an epic action-adventure role-playing game (RPG).



For those who missed out on the first “Darksiders,” the story follows a Horseman of the Apocalypse. Only this time, it’s the Horseman “DEATH.” On a quest to prove his brother’s innocence (“War,” the original character from the first “Darksiders,” was accused of starting the Apocalypse “too early”), “DEATH” sets off on a quest, battling angels, demons, and other twisted monsters in order to restore his brother’s reputation and powers.

It was announced at Comic-Con 2012 that Canadian actor Michael Wincott would be voicing “DEATH.” He has also voiced characters in “Halo 2,” “Treasure Planet,” and “Syndicate.” The soundtrack features “Assassin’s Creed” composer and Bafta-Award winning, Jesper Kyd, and promises thrilling and ethreal themes suitable for the apocalypse.

“Darksiders 2” will be available for North American fans August 14.

Check out the full story trailer below.



