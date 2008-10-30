Watch The Economy Melt…Literally!

Starting today, you can stop by Foley Square to see a 1,500-pound ice sculpture carved to spell the word “Economy.” Artists Nora Ligorano and Marshall Reese installed the sculpture today. It’s expected to melt within 20 four hours, hopefully at least several days ahead of the actual economy.

The AP reports:



“To see the word ‘economy’ melting down is representational of an extreme time,” artists Nora Ligorano and Marshall Reese said on their Web site.

The artists said the sculpture, which is 5 feet tall, 15 feet wide and sits on a pedestal, was installed on Oct. 29 because it’s the 79th anniversary of the day in 1929 when the stock market crashed, precipitating the Great Depression.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.