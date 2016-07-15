Watch the drummer with no arms in the Paralympics ad celebrating 'Superhumans'

Channel 4 Alvin Law: The Canadian drummer with no arms.

Alvin Law: The Canadian drummer with no arms. Tony Dee: The Sinatra-style crooner in a wheelchair. Jonatha Bastos, who tinkles the ivories with his chin.

These are some the stars of a three-minute ad produced for UK broadcaster Channel 4 to promote its coverage of the Paralympic Games in Rio later this summer.

Made by in-house team 4Creative and Blink Productions, the ad has assembled a cast of 150 disabled people and is designed to celebrate the abilities of those with a wide range of impairments.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It is also made to inspire. Set to an uproarious Abbey Road-recorded cover of Sammy Davis Jr’s “Yes I Can”, it features British Paralympians showcasing their abilities and everyday disabled people excelling in life.

“There are more disabled people in this advert than British advertising has ever seen across its entire history,” Channel 4 director of marketing and communications Dan Brooke declared at a launch event in London on Thursday.

Channel 4’s coverage of the Paralympics gets underway in September. It has assembled the biggest teams of disabled presenters in broadcasting history, including “Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte.

The “Superhumans” advert is designed to replicate the success of a similar Channel 4 campaign for the 2012 Paralympics. “Meet the Superhumans” also showcased the skills of British Paralympians and was set to Public Enemy song “Harder Than You Think.” It has racked up more than a million views on YouTube.

