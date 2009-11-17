Watch The Dollar Spike And S&P Fall EXACTLY As Bernanke's Speech Hit The Wire

The inverse correlation between the dollar and stocks has been observed in many ways. Still, this chart from Karl Denninger is one of the more alluring we’ve seen.



Check out the spike in the dollar (the solid blue part) and the drop in the S&P 500, moving at the exact moment Bernanke’s speech in New York hit the wire.

Of course, then it all reversed, as Bernanke made it clear that for all his concern about the dollar, his chief concern was keeping the liquidity flood open. Still, it’s fun to see the movement so tight.

