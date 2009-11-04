Watch The Dollar: It's About To Break Out

Traders are watching the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (UUP) ETF this morning. It’s how you can bet on or against the dollar through the stock market.



It’s up $.18 this morning, hitting a level not seen since September, erasing a month’s worth of the dollar’s decline.

Dollar bulls will be happy about this, but the rallying dollar has been bad news for stocks, and again, even with the big Burlington Northern (BNI) news today, futures condinue to point lower.

