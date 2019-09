The first scene from Paramount’s “The Dictator,” featuring Sacha Baron Cohen, has just hit the Web.



Last time we heard from Cohen he was dressed in character as General Aladeen at the Oscars spilling “Kim Jong Il’s Ashes” all over Ryan Seacrest.

The film comes out May 16.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now see what actors ACTUALLY snort, smoke and drink in films>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.