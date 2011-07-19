WATCH: "The Dark Knight Rises" Trailer!

The first trailer has arrived for The Dark Knight Rises, which hits theatres on July 20, 2012. Click on the video player below for your first glimpse at Christian Bale‘s final adventure as Batman.



The Dark Knight Rises comes to theatres July 20th, 2012 and stars Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.