Watch The Dallas Fed President's Son Kill Lydia Hearst

The Dallas Fed has been our favourite Fed since its perma-bear president Richard Fisher coined the awesome concept “securitization transmitted disease.” (Also, ask Ken Lewis, you don’t mess with them.)



And that was before we knew Richard Fisher had a son named Miles who could cover David Byrne while parodying American Psycho and killing off the nefarious toxic asset Lydia Hearst. It’s in the video below. (Also: Miles does an even better Tom Cruise.)

WARNING: Like the original, the video has a Hollywood-like sex portrayal and may not be suitable for work.



